If not the Google Assistant, you may probably relying on Alexa as your voice assistant to do simple tasks for you. We know it’s currently going head-to-head with the tech giant’s digital assistant by being integrated with a number of services and getting more products to work with. Another update brings a new function that will make your everyday lives easier.

Setting alarm on your phone is something you do each day. Maybe you’ve already set the your daily or weekly alarm because it’s just the same but for those who have different sleep schedules, asking Alexa to set the alarm for you will be helpful. Actually, you could do such already but this time, Alexa can help set the time and the specific music you want to wake up to. Instead of being woken up with the standard alarm sound, you can use your favorite song to help you start your day. You can choose from Amazon Music or any music app available.

All Alexa users can take advantage of this feature. Choose your music service, artist, genre, radio station, or song saved in your device. You can also choose from any music streaming available such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or SiriusXM.

Try this new feature and start saying “Alexa, wake me up 6 AM every day to music” or “wake me up to rap music”.

VIA: SlashGear