The latest update to video streaming site Vudu may not be the most groundbreaking, but it’s still something that its users will appreciate, especially if they want to compete with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, etc. When you update your app to the latest version, you’ll be able to enjoy new things like adding shows to your Watch List and continue watching your recent titles especially TV shows, skipping backward and forwards, and even zooming in on your player.

If you’re watching a lot of TV shows, it may sometimes be hard to keep track of all of them. Vudu now lets you add shows to your Watch List so you can mark which episode you last watched and just continue watching where you left off, even if that was a few months ago. You can also now skip back and forward in 30-second intervals, in case you need to rewatch that kick-ass action scene in Mr. Robot or if you need to skip that scene that makes you uncomfortable in Empire. You can also now zoom in on that outfit that one of the Real Housewives is wearing.

They also added something they call “Shop for Swag” although we’re not exactly sure if it’s swag from Vudu or from the movies and TV shows available on the video streaming service. But it says on the changelog that you can buy collectibles, toys, and more from Walmart.com. So let’s see what’s available later on.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and improvements that apps go through. So go and update your Vudu app through its Google Play page.