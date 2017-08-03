VSCO is probably one of the more popular photo editing tools and also photo sharing community that is available for mobile photographers everywhere. And now, the latest product that they are releasing is their first ever video editing tool, which also uses the presets and tools that users usually enjoy from the app. Unfortunately, not all those that have VSCO will be able to use it, and Android users in particular will have to wait a little while longer.

The new video editing tool will also use SENS, their proprietary real-time image processor, but this time, for videos of course. It supports videos up to 30 fps at 4K and 60 fps at 1080p. When it came to pictures, particularly for high-quality RAW images, it was what differentiated VSCO from other editing apps and now you can apply it on short video clips as well.

Unfortunately for free VSCO users, you will not see this video editing tool since it will only rollout to the VSCO X members or those who pay $19.99 per year to be able to access new features and exclusive tools, including this one. And it is now only available for iOS users, since the Android version won’t be launched yet. There is no time frame yet as to when this will be available.

This is most likely a promotional tool for VSCO to get more subscribers to the VSCO X program. And if you’re one of those that love the presets and tools on photos and would like to use them for videos as well, then you will probably be tempted to subscribe. You can use the 7-day free trial once the video tool is available for Android to see if it’s worth the $19.99 per year.

