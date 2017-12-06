VSCO has become more than just an app to post pictures in or a hashtag to use for your social media photo posts. They have turned it into a community for mobile photography enthusiasts and those looking for creative endeavors. One of their most requested features is the ability to send Messages to contacts on the app. And now, they have finally brought this feature, first to VSCO X members/subscribers, and then will roll out to all users in the next few weeks.

You will only be able to send messages to people who also follow you. Just tap on Message from their profile and write what you want to say, whether it’s a compliment on their picture, asking what tools they used to take that, or just a simple hi and hello. You can also forward photos that you see to your other contacts. Just tap on the triangle icon that you see on the image, DSCO, journal, or profile then choose a contact you want to send it to.

When you receive a message, you will receive a notification. You will also be able to see all your messages in the notifications section. When you leave the conversation, it will be temporarily hidden from your screen until the under re-initiates it. Then you will be able to see the whole conversation again. But if you want to stop communication forever, you have to unfollow the user so they can’t message you again.

Those who are subscribed to the VSCO X service (which gives you access to all of their tools and features and preset library) will get the ability to message first. Then in the next few weeks, other users will also be able to send these direct messages.

SOURCE: VSCO