VSCO is still a favorite app and platform among mobile photography enthusiasts but we’re also now seeing an evolution of those who use the app. A lot of them are now creating multimedia content and so one of the most requested things is to have more creation and editing tools geared towards that. They’re now introducing Montage, their first multimedia creation tool for visual storytelling where you’ll be able to combine on a blank canvas all the photos, videos, colors, shapes, and text that you want.

You can see the Montage tool in the VSCO studio and from there, you can choose the aspect ratio of your creation: portrait, landscape, or square. Afterward, you can already start adding your photos and videos to create scenes that you can stitch together. You can also add colors and shapes to create a moving collage. You can even adjust the opacity of the layers, customize gel colors and add double exposures.

Montage doesn’t have a limit as to how many scenes you can add on your video. And once you’ve finalized all the scenes and effects, you can publish and post on VSCO or on other platforms. While there is no time restriction as to how long a video you can save on your camera roll, there is a max two-minute limit for the Montage video that you can post on your feed. Actually two minutes is already long for the attention span of most people so that should be a good enough limit.

All VSCO users will be able to access and play around with the Montage tool. But to be able to save and publish a completed video, you will need a VSCO subscription. This means you’ll have to shell out $19.99 a year for the subscription which includes access to more than 200 presets, educational content, challenges, etc. If you really want to have this tool then you will not hesitate to spend this much on an app.

VSCO said they’re still developing more video enhancements and tools for content creators on their platform. In the meantime, you can check out Montage first and see if it’s something you would like to pay for.