We last noted Voxer for Android getting an update last year. It was released last January and soon allowed voice messages. It was initially released as a free app but having Pro access is still better. That is, if you are willing to pay $3.99 monthly or $29.99 for one whole year to unlock the Voxer Pro.

The Walkie Talkie Messenger app is getting regular updates but it’s only now that it’s getting end-to-end encryption with the addition of Private Chats. This is a new feature that allows end-to-end encrypted chats for Voxer users who are on Android or iOS. Messages sent within Voxer are all secure especially when a Private Chat is created. No one else can read your messages, not even the guys behind Voxer and its developers.

Digital information can be easily accessed by those who know how to hack or go around an application but once your include encryption, you will not have to worry about stolen identities or conversations. Data security is important and this Voxer Walkie Talkie Messenger promises you just that.

Note that this Private Chat is only an opt-in feature. You need to activate it on every chat. Honestly, there is always that risk that you may forget to activate encryption. It would be much better though if there is a simple way to enable it or maybe at least set it on default.

SOURCE: Voxer