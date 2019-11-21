What do you do if the most highly anticipated video on demand streaming service isn’t directly available on your smart TV? Well, you better hope your TV brand finds a work around so you can watch your all-time favorites on the big screen. If you own a Vizio smart TV even from way back 2016, you’ll be glad they found a workaround solution for your Disney+ needs through the power of software updates and casting solutions. Chromecast built-in will be available for users by next month.

Disney fans are of course going crazy over the Disney+ streaming app but not all smart TVs are able to directly stream the service on their screens. And so they are pushing out a software update so that their users will get Chromecast support so they can send Disney+ content as well as other streaming services probably onto their TV screens. Right now, AirPlay support is already available but non-Apple users will have to wait until December to get their due.

If you’re looking for a free streaming service, Vizio SmartCast TVs also come with WatchFree where you get access to more than 150 channels powered by Pluto TV. You don’t need a subscription or to sign up but they also didn’t specify what channels you’re getting except that it’s a mix of news, sports, movies, TV shows, radio stations, etc. There are also other apps that you can directly watch from the SmartCast Home screen like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube.

Vizio says they’re working with Disney in order to bring the Disney+ app directly onto their home screen. So this Chromecast built-in functionality is just a temporary solution but once it rolls out, might as well use it to cast content that isn’t directly available as an app on the platform. You need to be connected to the same WiFi network in order to use the functionality.

The update for Chromecast built-in will start rolling out in early December and will be available for Vizio smart TVs from th 2016 model up to the 2019 SmartCast HDTVs. Meanwhile, if you have Apple products, you can try out AirPlay support once you’ve updated to the latest version of the software.