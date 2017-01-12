Since a lot of digitally savvy people are now watching on demand TV shows and movies, it’s become pretty convenient (and more fun!) to use dongles or apps to cast your favorite videos onto a larger screen. The Vizio SmartCast app is one of those that lets you turn your mobile device into the main source of your entertainment and now the latest update to the app makes it easier to cast videos. You get not just new features but also an ever expanding library of integrated apps.

Once you’ve updated your app, you will now get to enjoy a streamlined home screen with larger home screen buttons so navigation and access to key functions is easier. You will also now have a Featured section in the home screen with content recommendations based on what you have already previously watched. But if you’re just a new user, you will be able to browse through the Discover section where fan favorites are recommended to you and non-subscription content is also available.

There is also now a Cast Apps section where popular Chromecast-enabled services like Netflix, XUMO, Pluto TV, etc, are easily available. When you choose one of those apps, it will launch on your mobile device directly, or if you don’t have it installed yet, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store. You can search for the Chromecast-enabled apps within the Vizio Smartcast app.

The app has been adding more services to its catalog, including Vudu, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Crackle, FandangoNow, and Google Play Movies & TV. Update it now to enjoy these new features or if you don’t have it yet, download it from the Google Play Store for free.

