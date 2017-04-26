VIZIO is known in the US market for its sound bar speakers, and they’re giving consumers more options this year. If you’re looking for some sound bar speakers for your home entertainment setup, you might want to check out the new VIZIO SmartCast Wireless Sound Bar System. If you’re looking for a bigger setup for your whole home, the VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Multi-Room Wireless Speaker might be an option.

The VIZIO SmartCast Wireless Sound Bar System is designed for home theater enthusiasts, both for its sleek looks and audio quality. There’s a 3-channel system going on with the sound bar and two satellite speakers, and then the included subwoofer covers the bass frequencies for a sound that would fill any room. This one retails at around USD$250.

The VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Multi-Room Wireless Speaker can be used on the go as a single portable wireless speaker, or part of a multi-room setup at home (the set of speakers connect over Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth if Wi-Fi is not available). There’s also a Google Chromecast embedded into the system, so you can stream all your Chromecast-enabled apps, like Spotify, Google Play Music, and more. The speaker’s look and design features a metal speaker grill, rubberized back for handheld control, and a built-in folding kickstand. This one retails for USD$200 per unit.

The great thing about these sound bars and speakers is that they can be controlled by VIZIO SmartCast Mobile, a free app that transforms the user’s smartphone into a fully functioning remote. And that app is supported by Google Assistant, so you can “Ok Google” on your Google Home and adjust the volume, play, or pause your music via voice commands. Pretty nice.

