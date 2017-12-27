Probably on top of everyone’s New Year’s resolution is to become healthier this 2018. There are tons of smartwatches and activity trackers out there to help you fulfill your goal, and one of the newer ones is Garmin’s vívofit® 4, the latest product from the wearable company. One of the selling points of this device is that it has 1+ year battery life so you don’t need to charge it for the next 12 months, in theory of course.

The vívofit® 4 also has a sunlight-readable, always-on color display, with a sleek, comfortable band so it won’t get annoying having it on your wrist most of the time (or all of the time). You can use it without having to connect to a smartphone. As soon as you put it on, it can already start tracking your steps and it will tell you if you’ve been stationary too long through its colored move bar. It also will suggest a daily step goal for you based on your activity levels and it will eventually increase as it encourages you to get more active and healthy.

But if you want to use more features, you can also pair the tracker with your smartphone so you can track sleep, intensity minutes, and other things. You can also change the watchface, color themes get a weather widget, classify activities like running, biking, swimming, etc. And yes, you can use it while swimming because it is swim and shower safe. You can customize the band according to your outfit or your mood.

The vívofit® 4 is now available on Amazon with an SRP of $79.99. You can get it in various sizes and designs like White (S/M), Limegreen Speckled (S/M) and Black (S/M and L). You can also buy accessory bands for $29.99 and already includes a Speckled Merlot and Speckled Navy combo pack. Soeckled Black, White, and Black bands are at $19.99 each.

SOURCE: Garmin