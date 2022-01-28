The year started for Vivo launching the new Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro. The duo arrived after the Vivo Watch 2 was introduced a few weeks prior. We also remember the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Vivo has actually placed fifth for the Q4 2021 smartphone shipments. A new phone is ready in the form of the Vivo Y75. There are several new phones from Vivo introduced recently but for now, we’ll focus on this 5G model.

The Vivo Y75 5G is said to be an upgraded version of the Y55 5G. This one now comes with a better selfie camera and a higher RAM. From 4GB RAM, the Y75 gets twice the RAM at 8GB. There is even an additional 4G virtual RAM. The front-facing camera is now 16 megapixels which is an obvious upgrade from just 8MP on the Y55.

The mobile device runs on a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged at 18W with USB-C. There is a fingerprint reader on the side so you can easily unlock the phone. It comes with a 6.58-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 128GB storage (up to 1TB with microSD), and a Dimensity 700 chipset.

Vivo Y75 5G Specs

When it comes to imaging, the main camera system consists a 50MP primary shooter + 2MP macro + 2MP depth. The Vivo Y75 5G is priced at INR21,990 in India. That’s about $290 or €260. You can choose between the Glowing Galaxy or Starlight Black. Purchase straight from select retail stores or the Vivo website.