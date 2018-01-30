The Vivo XPlay was leaked with an under-display fingerprint sensor and three rear cameras last year. More images were made public showing off a bezel-less screen. There’s the idea the XPlay 7 is also the X20. If that’s the case, then its release just follows the Vivo X20Plus UD’s launch. It’s also believed to be the second phone to take advantage of the under-display fingerprint sensor created by Synaptics after months of development. Synaptics promised the Clear ID in-display sensor would be ready on a Vivo phone and now two models are ready.

Samsung must be feeling the pressure especially now that Vivo has not only one but two models with such on-screen fingerprint sensor. There is no confirmation yet about the Vivo XPlay7 but we know it’s coming soon.

According to a recent leak, the smartphone will boast an edge-to-edge screen on the front with a 2.9% screen-to-body ratio and 4K resolution. The phone may also use a Sony dual camera model with 4x optical zoom lens, Face ID 2.0 for enhanced security, in-display fingerprint scanner, 10GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and 256 or 512GB internal storage. There’s no mention of the battery size but it’s safe to assume it will be high capacity.

VIA: Weibo