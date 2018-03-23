BLU Products may be facing some challenges in the United States but the brand isn’t ending its mission to come up with inexpensive Android smartphones that are good enough for basic mobile use. Recently listed on Amazon is the BLU Vivo XL3 and now a related variant has just been announced–the BLU Vivo XL3 Plus. Just like the entry-level model, the Plus variant boasts a curved glass display with 18:9 screen ratio that can be described as gorgeous. The phone is enclosed in an aluminum metal form that gives that premium look and feel.

The VIVO XL3 PLUS is only available in Midnight Black but it looks sleek and stylish on its own. Even the battery cover was made with aluminum material so you know it’s strong and durable enough. The phone is equipped with a 6.0-inch HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 720 x 1440 pixel resolution, and 450 nits of brightness. It’s almost bezel-less but the phone still feels comfortable in one hand.

Those interested in mobile photography can make the most of the 13MP rear camera with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is impressive at 16 megapixels with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. The phone is also powered by a 1.4GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, Adreno 308 GPU, and 3GB RAM. If the 32GB onboard storage isn’t enough, you can get a microSD card to extend up to 64GB. No information on availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon.

SOURCE: BLU Products