A couple of weeks ago, a video teaser for what appears to be a new camera-centric smartphone has surfaced. It is said to be the Vivo X30 and today, we’re getting a confirmation that there is indeed a new Vivo X phone. Actually, there are two: the Vivo X30 and the Vivo X30 Pro. These two come after the Vivo V17 Pro from a few months ago. As expected, the Vivo X30 series is camera-focused. It’s more premium and more powerful with the imaging features and even faster with the 5G connectivity.

The Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro 5G are basically the same but. The only difference is that the Pro variant comes with a 5x periscope camera with 12MP 135mm and up to 60x digital zoom. The Vivo X30 also boasts a 50mm portrait camera, thanks to the 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. With autofocus, it can track the movement of objects on the screen, allowing bokeh photos to be captured well.

The Vivo X30 non-pro comes with the 50mm portrait camera with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. Both phones actually come with a 64MP sensor, 26.4mm lens with f/1.8 aperture, Super Night mode, and Hyper HDR. There’s also the 8MP ultrawide-angle cam with 16mm or 108°. For the selfie camera, there are 32 megapixels under a punch-hole camera.

Othe features of the Vivo X30 series include a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel, XDR display, 800 nits of brightness, 1080 x 2400 resolution, Exynos 980 processor, Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, 5G modem, Multi-Turbo 2.5 to switch between 4G/5G once WiFi is gone. The two devices both run on a 4350mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.