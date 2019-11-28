Vivo may not be on top mobile rankings but the Chinese company is definitely flourishing in China and several key markets. It’s been offering innovative smartphones for over half a decade now, making a name for itself. It has come up with the thinnest phone ever, enhanced phone security, one of the first with pressure-sensitive displays, and the first to release a smartphone with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Because of its many advances, Vivo and the other Chinese companies, have been getting Apple’s and Samsung’s share of the mobile market.

This coming December, Vivo will be unveiling a new phone. The Vivo X30 will be the next 5G phone from the company to enter the market. A video teaser has surfaced on Weibo although with very few details.

So far, we know the Vivo X30 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 980 processor which integrates 5G. The video shows a camera expert assembling different kinds of lenses and camera parts. He puts everything in a case and sends it to a woman who receives it as a new smartphone. Obviously, the device will be camera-centric.

Looking closely at the items featured in the video, we see a periscope-style telephoto camera module. It says something about aperture and focal length. The phone is also said to have a 60x Super Zoom feature, and a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP). The phone’s camera department may also include the following: 16mm to 123mm focal length range, f/1.8 to f/3.0 variable aperture values, a telephoto lens with periscope design, and more.

The phone will also offer dual-mode 5G support as made possible by the Samsung Exynos 980 5G processor. It will also feature a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and a CNY 3198 ($455) price tag. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement by Vivo.