Vivo has been busy working on and announcing new products here and there with the last two, the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro, making an impression with the 32MP pop-up selfie cameras. There’s also the Vivo iQOO smartphone bearing the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. Don’t forget the Vivo U1 that rolled out with dual rear cameras and a 4030mAh battery. You see, Vivo has been prolific the past months and it’s about to introduce another one in the form of the Vivo X27.

There is no official announcement yet but the Vivo X27 has surfaced on Weibo and recently, TENAA. This means the smartphone is already being checked for commercial release.

The Vivo X27 is said to debut on March 19. That is less than a couple of weeks from today so we’re not surprised that more images and teasers will be leaked in the coming days.

Checking the images available, we can’t help but think the Vivo X27 will be another V15 Pro copy. It has the same triple rear shooters and of course, the pop-up camera.

We don’t see any rear fingerprint sensor which could mean there is one embedded on the display or maybe something on the side.

TENAA lists Vivo X27 with the following specs and features: a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, 2.2 GHz octa-core chipset, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 16MP selfie camera, triple rear camera setup (48MP + 13MP + 5MP), up to 256GB onboard storage, and a 3920mAh battery. The details tell us this is a watered-down version of the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro.

The phone runs on the latest Android 9 Pie. No word on exact pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know once Vivo makes the official announcement.

VIA: Weibo, TENAA