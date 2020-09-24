Jumping on the bandwagon of smart wearables, Vivo has launched its own smartwatch aptly called the Vivo Watch. After doing fairly well in the smartphone arena, Vivo is foraying into a new league with this forward-looking smartwatch with a round dial that comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm – and boast of stainless steel make with brushed ceramic bezel. In addition to the classic watch appeal, the wearable comes with a set of features including NFC, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitor.

The 46mm Vivo watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED that’s pretty bright with 454×454 pixel resolution. The smaller 42mm variant on the other hand supports a 1.19-inch display (AMOLED again) with slightly inferior 390×390 pixel resolution. Drawing power from ST main chipset paired with an Apolo low-power co-processor, the Vivo Watch comes with 2GB of RAM and uses Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity.

For battery power and backup, the smaller Vivo Watch comes packed in with a 226mAh capacity battery boasting nine days of battery life, while the bigger model, Vivo says, can provide 18 days of backup on a single charge, thanks to its 478mAh battery. As a fitness tracker, the Vivo Watch can monitor sleep, running, hiking, cycling, and swimming including other things. The 5 ATM water resistance is a feature that swimmers would appreciate.

As a smartwatch, the Vivo’s wearable can display notification, control music, set alarms can interact with the company’s Jovi voice assistant. To stack up well with the smartwatches from other Chinese OEMs such as OPPO and Realme, this comes with blood oxygen sensor, air pressure, and altitude sensor, and heart rate monitor.

Currently released in China, where it will go on sale starting September 29, the Vivo Watch is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx. $190) for both the 42mm and 46mm variants. The former variant comes in matte gray and brown dials; the 46mm watch has brushed silver and black dials paired to brown leather and black silicone straps.