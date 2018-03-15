A new Vivo V phone is coming soon. The next-gen Vivo V9 phone’s live photos earlier popped up on Weibo. The latest Vivo V9 images showed a notch and a dual rear camera system. The retail box and new images of the Vivo V9 were also spotted in the wild but we’re only waiting for the official announcement. No doubt the Chinese OEM has been working on something and the V9 is real. It’s definitely real. In fact, the phone is now listed a week earlier before the official announcement.

The Vivo V9 is listed on vivo.com with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This only proves official announcement is imminent. We already know the Vivo phone will have a notch on the Full View display, 24MP selfie camera, dual rear camera system, rear fingerprint sensor, a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and at least a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Android 7.1 Nougat topped by Funtouch 3.2 OS.

You can choose from either the black or golden version of the Vivo V9. When it comes to pricing the VIVO V9, this model is listed with a 1000000 price tag that is about $154. This makes the phone truly a mid-ranger.

SOURCE: Vivo