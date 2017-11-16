Vivo won’t run out of new devices to unveil. It may not be on top of the mobile game but the brand is definitely a mover in the Chinese mobile industry. You know it’s big because it has Western celebrities for endorsers. The next Vivo phone to reach the market is a standard version of an earlier release.

We’ve already seen the Vivo V7+ (Plus variant) and here now is the non-plus model. The Vivo V7 is yet another selfie-centric phone the selfie addicts will love. There are too many choices now but we know only a few that can deliver.

Making the Vivo V7 a phone camera powerhouse is the 24 megapixel front-facing shooter. There is no dual selfie system yet but the lone sensor is enough. The device also boasts a 5.7-inch IPS LCD FullView screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, HD+ 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, triple microSD card slot, 3000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

The Vivo V7’s rear camera has a 16MP sensor, LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. You can save all your files on the built-in 32GB storage (expandable).

The Vivo V7 will be available in Gold or Matte Black. It will run Android 7.1 Nougat covered by Funtouch 3.2. Pricing is set at $300 (estimate) when it’s released globally. If you live in Indonesia, you can already get one as your new Android phone.

VIA: GSMArena