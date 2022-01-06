Before the end of the year, the Vivo V23 was teased with a 50MP dual selfie camera. Vivo has actually been busy with a number of product announcements the past few weeks. The latest is the Vivo V23 series that comes in two variants: the Vivo V23 5G and the V23 Series Pro. These flagship phones offer premium look and feel plus a more advanced camera technology. The design is unique with the color-changing elements, adding to a more stylish look.

Dual selfie cameras are not exactly new but not many OEMs use such design. The dual front camera technology used by Vivo offers a premium mobile photography experience. Both phones offer selfie camera performance that stand out and are innovative.

The Vivo V23 Pro takes advantage of the brand’s Ultra Slim 3D Curved Screen. The surface of the rear panel is velvety as made possible by the Fluorite AG technology. It changes color especially when under the sunlight. This tech also offers fingerprint resistance.

For great quality selfies, the Vivo V23 can be powerful. The Pro version boasts a 50MP AF dual front camera. On the rear, there is a 108MP primary camera with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro.

Vivo’s Senior Vice President and CMO Spark Ni said: “At vivo, we continuously pursue the creation of mobile experiences that combine innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and elegance. The latest V23 series delivers a new era of camera performance for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in an elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse with its unique color-changing surface.”

The Vivo V23 Pro runs on 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB storage and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It has a large 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 4300mAH battery comes with up to 44W charging support.

The Vivo V23 is similar but with a smaller 6.44-inch AMOLED screen and the same 90Hz 1080p display. The battery is only 4200mAh and comes with the same 44W charging tech. It uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128/256GB.

Vivo and Flipkart have opened pre-orders already. The Vivo V23 Pro will arrive first this January 13, next week. The Vivo V23 will follow on January 19.

Let’s talk about pricing. The Vivo V23 is around $400 for the 8GB/128GB model (INR29,990). The 12GB/256GB model is $470/INR34,990. The Vivo V23 Pro costs $520 and $590.