There was no Vivo V series phone introduced last year. The last one we remember featuring here was the Vivo V17 Pro, making an impression with its 32MP Dual Elevating Selfie Camera back in 2019. It followed the Vivo V15 earlier in the same year. This time, Vivo is anticipated to reveal new Vivo V21 phones very soon. They may be unveiled initially in Malaysia before reaching other key markets. This isn’t a Vivo foldable phone yet but it can be pretty exciting because according to a recent leak, it will come with a more advanced front-facing camera.



The 32MP selfie shooters on previous models are already good enough but Vivo is upping up the ante with the new Vivo V21 and V21e. These are new 5G smartphones from the Chinese OEM. Two color options may be available include a shimmer blue shade as seen in the images.

Vivo will be implementing a waterdrop notch where the 44MP front camera with OIS is placed. There will also be a triple rear camera system on the very slim 5G phones. The main camera will be 64 megapixels with OIS support.

Other possible features of the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e phones will be 8GB RAM (physical) plus 3GB of virtual RAM. Expect a dual-SIM 5G network support plus either 4G LTE-only or with 5G. There is no word on official product launch and pricing but we’re assuming the next-gen Vivo V phones will be introduced this second quarter.