Vivo may be facing serious challenge today because of a cargo fire incident involving Vivo phones but that is not a reason for the Chinese OEM to continue with product launches. As anticipated, the Vivo V Series is finally getting a follow-up in the form of the Vivo 21. This one is special as it is said to come with an additional 3GB virtual RAM. The brand is also promoting the new phone series with the best selfie shooter in its category. It’s only a mid-range offering but expect topnotch camera performance.

There are three Vivo V21 models: Vivo V21, Vivo V21 5G, and Vivo V21e. They are similar and different in many ways. Of the three, only the Vivo V21e run on a Snapdragon processor. The first two are almost the same expect for the addition of 5G connectivity.

Other features include a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support (except for the V21e). The Vivo V21e has lower specs among three with only 430 nits brightness and a dimmer screen. Interestingly, they all come with an on-screen fingerprint reasder.

Both the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21 5G come with a 44MP selfie camera with OIS so that alone is already impressive. The camera also offers EIS plus 4K video recording. As with most mid-ranges, the front-facing shooter is placed under a notch. It’s also joined by a pair of LEDs and features AI Night Portrait mode with autofocus.

The Vivo V21e also comes with the same 44MP selfie shooter but sans the OIS and dual LED flash. The e variant though still comes with the Super Night Selfie, Night Portrait, and EIS. When it comes to the rear cameras, the trio share the same camera system that includes a 64MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP macro camera.