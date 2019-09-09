The Vivo NEX 3 5G may be the Chinese OEM’S next premium phone but it is also working on another device–the Vivo V17 Pro. It follows after the Vivo V15 Pro released only in the first quarter with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. There is no telling why Vivo is skipping the Vivo V16 but at this point, names don’t really matter. What the mobile industry wants are new smartphones that offer something new and different. Here comes Vivo with a new design.

There is no confirmation yet but Vivo is believed to be launching a new Android phone with a dual-selfie pop-up camera. You read that right: a dual selfie. Not that we haven’t seen a dual selfie camera, it’s the first time we’re seeing a pop-up design for two cameras.

Vivo just started with a single selfie pop-up camera but it’s advancing with two. The 32MP main camera from other Vivo phones will be joined by a 2MP depth sensor perfect for bokeh shots. The main selfie shooter will even use wide-angle optics.

According to early information, the Vivo V17 Pro will boast a large 6.44-inch SuperAMOLED screen, 2440 x 1080 pixel resolution, scratch-resistant glass, on-screen fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Other specs include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, dual SIM support, facial unlocking, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5-millimeter jack, and a 4100mAh battery. The phone will run on a custom Android 9.0 Pie. The images you see below are simple renders:

When it comes to the camera department, there is a total of six shooters–two in front and four in the rear. The quad-camera system will include a 48MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth, and another 2MP cam. The dual selfie camera is expected to be one of Vivo V17 Pro’s main selling points. It’s unique and interesting and we hope it offers more.