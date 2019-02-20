Here is the Vivo V15 Pro. The new phone with a pop-up selfie camera is now final and official. The Chinese OEM has just announced the new device is a next-level upgrade from the previous models with its Super AMOLED Ultra FullView and almost bezel-less display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on a 6.39-inch screen. This boasts an AI Triple Camera which means it could challenge other flagships with three rear shooters. The V15Pro takes advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor for an enhanced AI performance, smoother user experience, and smart assistance with Google Assistant and the Jovi Image Recognizer.

Making the Vivo V15 Pro a more attractive choice is the 32MP elevating front camera for clearer selfies. The default beautification features guarantee the perfect selfie all the time.

As with most of Vivo’s latest smartphone offerings, the V15Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner and Always On Display. The Pro in the name could mean many things but we’d like to think it’s really for the “Pro” camera features.

The AI-powered cameras (AI Triple Camera system) let you take photos like a pro. The 48MP, 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera, and 5MP Depth Camera make the top photography features. There’s also the AI Super Night Mode for nigh-time pictures.

Vivo V15Pro Key Specs:

• OS: Funtouch OS 9.0 (based on Android 9.0)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core processor

• Display: 6.39-inch FHD+ , Super AMOLED 2.5D (Glass)

• Dimensions: 157.25mm x 74.71mm x 8.21mm

• Weight: 185g

• Battery: 3700mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

• RAM: 8GB RAM

• Storage: 128GB ROM (Supports microSD Card up to 256GB)

• Cam: 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor + 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera + 5MP Depth Camera

• Cam: 32MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, NFC in some countries

• Others: 5th Generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology