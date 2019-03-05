It’s the Vivo V15’s turn to shine. After the Vivo V15 Pro’s official launch a few weeks ago, the V15 has just reached the market with the same design. It comes with an Ultra FullView display on a 6.53-inch screen with an impressive 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. The phone boasts a nice spectrum ripple design and some 3D curves with a familiar color gradient. Just like the Pro variant, this one comes with an elevating selfie camera for selfie shots. The AI Face Beauty and other portrait effects help one achieve the perfect selfie all the time.

The rear camera system is composed of three powerful AI cameras. They are as follows: a 24MP with an f/1.78 aperture, 8MP AI Super-Wide Angle, and a 5MP Depth Camera.

For the body-conscious, you will love this AI Body Shaping feature, lets you achieve a slimmer waistline or be taller (at least) on the small screen. Adjust the whole body, head, shoulders, waist, and legs. .

The device runs on a 2.1GHz octa-core Helio P70 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is powered by Android 9.0 Pie topped by Funtouch OS 9.0. For the gamers, enjoy the Game Mode 5.0 and Dual-Turbo.

The Dual-Engine Fast Charging lets you take advantage of the 4000mAh battery for a longer time. Battery lasts longer but when you need to juice up, it can be quicker than usual.

No mention of the Vivo V15’s price yet but the Vivo V15 Pro costs Rs 28990 (INR) which is $409 in the US.

