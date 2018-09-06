When it comes to the business of on-screen fingerprint scanning, we’re looking forward to Samsung rolling out the FUD of the Samsung Galaxy S10. While waiting, let’s focus our attention on Vivo as the OEM has gone ahead of the South Korean tech giant by launching the Vivo X20 Plus UD which already have a follow-up in the form of the Vivo X21 UD. We believe more will be unveiled soon by the company with an even better and faster in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has officially announced to two new phone offerings: the Vivo V11 and the Vivo V11 Pro. The V11 series boasts a notched screen but it becomes more special with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone boasts a full-screen display plus some mid-range to premium devices.

The Vivo V11 features a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, notch similar to the OPPO F9, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE SoC,

Meanwhile, the Vivo V11 Pro is the more premium version although some features have been reduced. It features some 25MP selfie camera, micro-USB port, dual-engine fast charging, and of course, the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo phones have launched in India. Thanks to BKK for manufacturing the hardware. We’re hopeful the smartphone market will see a proliferation of the Viva V11 and the Vivo V11 Pro.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: VIVO