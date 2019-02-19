Vivo already has the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro cameras to make a major impression in the coming weeks. The Pro variant is the first 32Mp Pop-up Selfie Camera in the world and is expected to bring mobile photography to the next level. The Chinese OEM also has another phone entry–the Vivo U1. It appears to be the first from a new series but it’s also the new Vivo Y95 in China. The Vivo Y series is fresh from Fall 2018 as an affordable range of smartphones.

The Vivo Y95 was made available first in the Philippines where the Chinese OEM has a following. India received the phone as well and now, it’s heading to its home country but with a different name.

Now called the VIVO U1, the device comes equipped with a large 6.2-inch screen with HD+ resolution, waterdrop notch design, 3GB of RAM, Snapdragon 439 processor, 8MP selfie camera f/2.0 lens, dual 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, rear fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a 4030mAh battery. The phone is IP58-compatible and runs FunTouch 4.5 OS.

You can avail of the Vivo U1 from Vivo’s online store. Shipment will start this February 26.

Three color options of the VIVO U1 are available online: Starry Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Aurora Red. The 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage costs CNY 799 ($118) while the 3GB RAM/64 GB model is CNY 999 ($148). The 4GB RAM with 64GB built-in storage is d CNY 1,199 ($178).

