The Vivo S1 phone is no stranger to us. It rolled out with a notchless display and AI features earlier in March but it was only this month that the smartphone is launching in India. It’s a mid-range phone alright but specs are almost premium that it could compete with other flagships that currently feature triple rear cameras. The phone also boasts a Full HD screen and a Mediatek Helio P65 chipset so you can expect very decent smartphone performance and speed.

India is one of Vivo’s biggest markets today. Itis actually one of the Top Five mobile brands in the country. We don’t have the numbers now but it has partnered with many sports leagues and offline distribution channels in India with a strong audience.

Vivo wants to sell more phones online and the Vivo S1 is a potential bestseller. The phone comes equipped with a large 6.38-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, an under-display fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant button, triple rear camera setup (16MP Sony IMX499 sensor with f/1.8 lens + 8MP super wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor), notch, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is available in two color options: black variant with a diamond design and a blue variant with a gradient pattern. The Android phone runs on MediaTek Helio P65 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. You can choose between the 64GB or 128GB storage option. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion but up to 256GB only. The 4500mAh battery supports 18W charging. There’s no USB Type C, only MicroUSB 2.0.

Vivo S1 runs on Funtouch OS 9 that is already based on Android 9 Pie. As for the pricing in India, the Vivo S1 4GB/128GB model is now available at Amazon India for ₹17,990 (around $255). The 6GB/64GB variant will sell later for ₹18,990 ($269). The 6GB/128GB variant costs ₹19,990 ($283).