Vivo has just launched the X27 with a 48MP main cam and a 16MP selfie shooter but it’s not content with only one. Another smartphone is being offered to the public: the Vivo S1. This new device from the Chine OEM will remind you a lot of the V15 but it’s a more mid-range variant. The notchless 6.53-inch screen is almost the same with Full HD+ resolution, Helio P70 processor, 6GB RAM, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is being marketed more for its imaging features so you can say it’s a camera-centric device.

We see Pink and Blue versions of the Vivo S1. It runs on Funtouch OS 9 based Android Pie already. There is a microSD card slot for memory expansion that 128GB onboard storage could be enough.

When it comes to camera specs, the smartphone boasts a triple rear camera system that includes a 12MP, 8MP wide-angle, and 5MP depth sensor modules.

For more AI power, there is the Jovi AI-based voice assistant. It’s like the Google Assistant or Bixby.

Game Turbo allows a more fun and better gaming experience. A single press of the button will launch the smart assistant. Othe specs if the phone includes a 3940 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Available for CNY2,298 ($342) starting April 1 in China. No info if and when other regions will get the device.

SOURCE: Vivo