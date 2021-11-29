Just like OPPO, Vivo is believed to be working on a foldable smartphone. We’re not sure though if Vivo will be able to come up with something close to production. What it can easily offer though is a tablet since the company hasn’t really ventured in this area. After dozens of Vivo Android phones, it may be time to introduce a Vivo Android tablet. Some details have leaked already and we believe the Vivo Pad is really in the works.

The Vivo Pad may be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset so it’s almost premium. It may only be one of the many new tablets that will enter the market next year. It will be the first tablet from the company.

A Vivo executive once said a tablet may be released in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022). That is something to look forward to. We want to see how the Vivo Pad will be better from the other tablets already out in the market. Vivo may also be offering something new with the Vivo Pad so that can be exciting.

The Vivo Pad name isn’t final. It was simply trademarked by vivo and filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) back in June. It’s under Class 9 so it’s under different product categories related to tablet computers or PDAs.

The tablet is said to come with an 8040mAh battery. The information was sighted on TUV’s website. Rendered images may also follow in the coming weeks and months until the official product launch.