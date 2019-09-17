The third-gen Vivo NEX phone is finally here. The Chinese OEM has officially launched the new smartphone after weeks of rumors and speculation. A special launch event was held in Shanghai, showing the latest innovations for flagship phones. This Vivo device is a 5G phone but there will also be a regular 4G model. While the last model made an impression with the Dual Display, this new NEX will wow the market with the waterfall display. It’s something we’ve already seen but we’re excited to try it out ourselves.

The Vivo NEX 3 is advanced in terms of display because it has fully shown what a curved display should. As shown off in a video a few weeks ago, the phone boasts a seamless display that blends with any scene.

The NEX 3 5G features an upgraded antenna for enhanced mobile connectivity. The phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, UFS 3.0 high-speed flash storage, dual WLAN Acceleration, 4500mAh battery with Super FlashCharge 44W and C-DRX tech, Vapor Chamber Cooling System, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

The Vivo NEX 3 5G isn’t exactly a premium flagship. It will be ready for the public as a more affordable choice for a 5G phone. This challenges the more expensive ones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei although it may take a while before other regions get their 5G networks get going.

Another selling point of the Vivo NEX 3 is the POLED Waterfall FullView Display. The screen stretches to the two sides with the curved edges. We don’t see any notch on the 6.89-inch screen. The screen-to-body ratio is very impressive at 99.6%.

We’ve got our hands-on photos here:

The Vivo NEX 3 still has a pop-up selfie camera (16MP) like the Vivo NEX S and the APEX concept phone. The NEX 3 has a bigger sensor though. There is a round camera setup like the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition. Called as the Lunar Ring, it shows the new cameras: 64MP primary, 13MP 120-degree wide-angle, and 13MP telescopic camera with 2x optical zoom and 2.5 cm macro shots.

The Vivo NEX 3 is priced at 4,998 RMB which is about $710. The 5G model is 5698 RMB ($810). The 5G version with 12GB of RAM is 6198 RMB ($880)