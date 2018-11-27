Vivo made a dent in mobile history last June by launching the Vivo Nex. It is a futuristic phone with its elevating camera which was soon followed by the Oppo Find X and ZTE Nubia X. The NEX teardown and durability test allowed us to uncover its secrets. There was that DIY Vivo NEX S with a transparent back that showed off the elevating selfie cam. The phone has gone out of China and now it seems the slider selfie phone will have a follow-up in the form of the Vivo NEX 2.

The next-gen slider phone was sighted on Weibo, boasting screens on both sides. We’re also expecting three rear cameras as shown off in the images.

The secondary screen of the new Vivo NEX eliminates the selfie shooters. You can use the rear cams now to take your selfie as you will see the image on the second display placed at the back.

There is no confirmation yet but we’re looking at the following specs: 6.59-inch AMOLED panel (front), 16:9 ratio display (back), 8GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 845 processor, and three main cameras.

Vivo using three cameras isn’t really surprising. We’re actually impressed the company is able to follow other top OEMs like Huawei and Samsung when it comes to launching innovations.

VIA: GSMArena