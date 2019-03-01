The Vivo iQOO is real. We don’t think it’s a foldable phone but the device has already reached TENAA. This means the smartphone is launching China soon. iQoo is Vivo’s new sub-brand and is expected to deliver new phones. The first one would come with three rear cameras, waterdrop notch design up front, and a tall screen. It doesn’t really look anything special but we’re impressed that the Chinese OEM made four variants. The TENAA page lists four models: 6GB RAM with 128GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12GB RAM with 256 GB.

The Vivo iQOO phone starts at CNY3,598 ($540) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It doesn’t sound low-specced but it’s not exactly premium yet. The 8GB RAM variants cost CNY 3,798 and CNY 3,998 ($570/$600). That’s slightly expensive but the 12GB RAM/256 GB version is most pricey at CNY4,998 which is around $745.

The device also comes equipped with a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie topped by Funtouch 9.

When it comes to imaging, there’s the triple rear camera system (12MP + 13MP + 2MP) and a 12MP selfie camera. The 3.5mm headphone jack is still available. The usual WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 are also listed.

