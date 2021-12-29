Vivo has just released the iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE in China but a new iQOO phone series is coming. The Chinese OEM has confirmed the iQOO 9 will be available soon. We now have an official launch date: January 5. The image here shows us one thing: there will be a large camera module. It seems the idea of the Pixel 6 camera island has resonated with other brands. It’s really not just for aesthetic but for a more advanced camera system.

The iQOO 9 will come with a BMW M design on the rear. It is also known as an official KPL device so all players joining the Arena of Valor King Pro League competition will use this phone.

There will be three cameras. It will remind you a bit of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra but sans a small secondary display. There is a red-black-blue racing stripe across the back.

The iQOO 9 could be powered by a 4700mAh battery. The Pro will have something a little higher in capacity with up 120W charging. The display of the regular version will be 6.78-inches with FHD+ resolution. The Pro will have the same display size but with QHD+ resolution, curved AMOLED screen, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo iQOO 9 series appears to be more gaming-centric instead of being focused on the cameras system. The large camera island could be a hint but the camera specs we’ve been hearing aren’t that impressive compared to other premium flagship phones.