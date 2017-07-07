Believe it or not, Vivo remains as one of the top Chinese OEMS today. We’ve seen a number of Vivo phones already and we know that the company will not stop anytime soon. Business is doing good especially in the budget phone category that is being saturated by low-cost phones with mid-range to premium specs. It has recently introduced two new phones: the X9s and the X9s Plus. These two Android phones are very similar but the Plus is obviously larger.

The Vivo X9s sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped by the OEM’s very own Funtouch OS 3.0. When it comes to mobile photography, you can rely on this new Vivo phone with its 20MP plus 5MP dual selfie cameras. The primary camera is as impressive with 16 megapixels with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. There’s also the usual WiFi, 4G LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth. For added security, there is the fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button.

On the other hand, the bigger Vivo X9s Plus comes equipped with a bigger 5.85-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD resolution, Snapdragon 653 chipset, and a 4015 mAh battery. Other specs and features are similar to its smaller sibling.

The X9s is listed with a CNY 2,698 price tag which is about $396 in the US. The X9s Plus costs CNY 2,998 which is around $440. The two smartphones are available in China but we have no information yet on availability and pricing in other regions.

