Vivo is fast becoming a mover in the Chinese mobile industry. It’s now on top five of best OEMs in the country. It’s considered now as one of the trendsetters. Recently, it has introduced the Vivo X20 Plus with UD–the first phone ever to have an under-display sensor. It went ahead of Samsung as the latter is reporting a number of delays. Essential is saying it already has a similar patent but still, Vivo is the first to make it public and official.

Vivo just introduced another technology that may probably change the phone camera horizon. There’s the new AI-powered Super HDR that offers auto scene detection for results that are clearer, with better colors, better tones, and more refined details. This brings mobile photography to a new level for greater image quality all the time.

Super HDR is simply an improved HDR but for Vivo, more frames are being merged. This way, those dark and light tones may be fixed even in low light conditions. It can capture up to 12 frames max and up to 14 EV (Exposure Value) in just a single shot. Super HDR also brings better lighting all the time no matter what the background or environment is.

Since this is powered by AI, the Super HDR follows AI algorithms to automatically adapt to different scenarios as described by Vivo. Some of the advantages of Super HDR include accurate and smart exposure selection, intelligent identification, natural-looking results, perfectly lit portraits

Check out some of the samples below:

SOURCE: Vivo