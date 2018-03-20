Vivo has officially rolled out the new X21 and X21 UD. The Vivo X21 UD specs and features were sighted on Geekbench a few days ago and today, we are finally getting official information. Vivo is introducing two new Android phones: the X21 and X21 UD. The latter is like the X20 UD with its in-display fingerprint scanner while the Vivo X21 has a rear fingerprint sensor. The two have noticeable differences but mainly, the X21 UD has an under-display sensor.

The Vivo X21 is available in two variants: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Prices are $460 and $505, respectively. The X21 UD only has one model: with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This one is priced at $570. You can now avail of these two straight from Vivo’s website.

Vivo X21 UD is the next-gen UD model. We know more related devices will be introduced and hopefully, from other OEMs as well. As for Vivo, the fingerprint module used here is something we’ve been hearing about before. Vivo made the UD phone possible with the Synaptics Clear ID in-display sensor. There is no need for a physical button because the fingerprint is concealed under the screen.

This in-display fingerprint scanning tech is still relatively new but note that it really is possible. We’re not sure what’s going on at Samsung but the South Korean tech giant has been experiencing delays when it comes to this technology.

