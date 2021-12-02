There are several mobile browsers that you can choose from that are not named Chrome or Firefox. One of the best ones out there are is the Vivaldi browser and now version 5.0 of the app brings even more features to the table. This includes giving users the option to have tab stacks or two rows of mobile browser tabs for those who like or need to have multiple tabs open. There are also some new features specially designed for bigger screens like tablets and Chromebooks.

The Vivaldi desktop browser already has Two-Level Tab Stacks and now the latest update to the mobile app brings it there too. The tabs that are inside a group will show up in a second row but if you don’t need them, you can keep them hidden. When you want to create a new stack, just long-press the new tab button and then choose “new tab stack” and it will automatically create a new stack for you. You can also do it from the Tab Switcher by dragging one tab on top of another to create a new stack.

If you’re using the Vivaldi browser on a tablet, you’ll also be getting new features that maximize the bigger screen. Panels will pop out on the left side of the screen and bring you the tools that you mostly use with the app, including History, Bookmarks, Downloads, and Notes. It will appear as a split-screen window with your main browser. You can toggle it on and off when you need it or hide it. The tablet browser also has configurable address and tab bars and you can also keep the status bar hidden.

Version 5.0 of the Vivaldi mobile app has several other features like an Append to Note option for its built-in Notes tool and also an improved tab interface. You can choose to show the x button for background tabs or as a favicon, depending on what you prefer. You can also toggle Dark Mode for specific pages since there may be sites that you prefer to look at in regular or dark mode. There are other minor tweaks they’ve made both for the smartphone and the tablet version.

You can get the latest version of Vivaldi from the Google Play Store and if you already have it, just update to version 5.0. If you haven’t tried it out yet, now is the time to do so.