A lot of the non-Chrome browsers are pretty diligent in bringing updates and new features to their app in order to convert more users who are looking for more than just the standard browsing app. Vivaldi is one such app and the latest update brings several new key features. This includes customizable page actions, a built-in QR scanner, better Speed Dials, as well as support for external download managers. This update is available for the Vivaldi app on Android and Chromebooks.

When you’re viewing a web page on your Vivaldi browser and you’re not so happy with how it looks like, you now have some options to tweak its appearance through Page Actions. You just have to tap the overflow menu button and scroll down to Page Actions. Then you’ll be presented with a list of toggles like filters (black and white, grayscale, intensify, etc), CSS debugger, skewed images, and even turning it into a faux 3D page. You can also turn on several actions at the same time.

You also now have a built-in QR code reader since QR codes are enjoying a renaissance now in this age of physical distancing. You can scan non-URL codes and barcodes so you can copy content to your clipboard. You can launch it through the address bar, the search widget, or through the Vivaldi icon on your launcher by long-pressing it. When you scan it with your phone, you will go directly to the webpage, menu, payment screen, app, or other information stored on the code.

The Speed Dial section also gets a little improvement. You now have a medium-sized option for viewing your sites and bookmarks when you sort them by title, address, nicknames, description, or by preferences. The browser also now supports external download managers for those times when you need more options like multithreaded downloading, queuing, etc. And of course you have the usual bug fixes and improvements.

You can update your Vivaldi mobile browser to the latest version to enjoy these new features. Or if you haven’t tried it yet, you can download it from the Google Play Store for free.