Vivaldi says that if you’re tired of blindly trusting “Big Tech” with your data and all that comes with the Internet, then you might want to give their browser a try. Version 4.0 has started to roll out and aside from all the browser improvements, you’ll now be able to have email, calendar, RSS feed and translation tool built into it. While some like Vivaldi Mail is still in beta, you can at least try it out and see if it’s something worth using over the usual ones that you’ve gotten used to.

Vivaldi is positioning itself as an all-in-one app as you don’t need to install other apps to read and respond to emails, add events to your calendar, read your feeds, and translate the websites you’re currently browsing. They also said that people are looking for alternatives that are more reliable and secure than the big tech brands that we’ve been using the past years. The browser has been updated to expand these integrated features so you’ll have more control over your data.

The email client or Vivaldi Mail is still in its beta version but can now be tried out on version 4.0 of the browser but only on desktop for now. You can add IMAP and POP accounts so most email services are supported. You can open your emails in tabs and the search is pretty good too so you don’t need to worry that it may not meet your email needs. Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi Feed Reader are also in beta and comes with the usual things you expect from an app. The RSS reader even supports YouTube channels so no worries about the algorithm as well.

Vivaldi Translate is available in both the mobile and desktop version of the browser. It can translate entire web pages in 50 languages at launch but will be adding support to more soon. The translation feature is powered by Lingvanex and is built into the browser and is hosted on Vivaldi servers, not third-party ones. You have the option to always translate the current language, never translate the language or the site or always let the offer to translate pages.

You can also choose from three layouts for your browser. Essentials is the most basic version while Classic has some added features like Panels and Status Bar. But if you want to go for the whole thing, the Fully Loaded layout is for you.