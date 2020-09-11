A lot of the newer smartphones now are bringing app control to the bottom of the screen to make it easier to browse with one hand. But what if you wanted it to stay in its original position up there? The privacy-focused Vivaldi Browser for Android is now rolling out version 3.3 of its mobile browser and one of the main new things is that you’ll be able to configure and customize where you want the address and tab bar to be placed. Plus, you also get support for full-page ad blocking.

User feedback saw Vivaldi moving a lot of its functionalities to the bottom of the user interface. Things like bookmarks, history, notes, and downloads were moved to the bottom of the screen so users will be able to access them easily even if they’re browsing with one hand. The update now lets you do the same for its address bar and also its desktop-like Tab Bar, to join the other buttons that are already at the bottom bar.

However, if you still prefer to actually keep the original layout, which sees the two elements at the top of the page, you will be able to do so. Having the address bar and the tab bar wherever you want on the screen brings a customizable kind of browser where you can make the user interface your own while at the same time, making it easier to create something that will work for you. You can even disable the Tab Bar if you have to use it for it every time.

The update also brings improvements to the built-in tracker and ad blocker. You will now get full-page blocking if that’s something you prefer to have instead of the blocking lists and custom lists that you previously had available. Users who provide their own sets of rules will be able to use the document option in the block rules if they are trying to block whole pages in compatibility with the uBlock Origin rule set.

You can update your Vivaldi Browser to the latest version to enjoy these new feasters. Recent updates previously added dark mode support, custom adblocking lists, and the aforementioned one-handed usability improvements.