If you’re one of those people who doesn’t like listening to voicemail and would rather just read a message from whoever was trying to call you, the Google Phone app has got you covered. It has a feature called voicemail transcription or visual voicemail so that you won’t have to listen to them but rather just read what they have to say. This feature is now also available for T-Mobile customers using the app aside from Project Fi and Orange France users.

If you’re not familiar with the Google Phone app, it’s a replacement for your default dialer as it has more enhanced features like Google Duo video calling, caller ID, spam warnings, and other call-related features. Another feature that it has is support for the aforementioned visual voicemail so you can read text transcriptions of your audio messages, if that’s what you prefer. You will have to enable it on the app itself for it to work.

This feature was previously available for Project Fi and Orange France users, but T-Mobile customers began seeing it late last month. Now it’s officially available for all Google Phone users on the network. But if you don’t want to use the app, there is a Visual Voicemail app available in the Google Play Store for T-Mobile customers that brings more enhanced voicemail-related features.

The Google Phone app is available to download for free from the Google Play Store. It will work on devices running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

VIA: SlashGear