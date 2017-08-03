Even if you don’t like the actual game of golf, probably almost everyone likes a mini golf game every once in a while. And if you want to play one whenever and wherever you like, a mobile mini golf game is ideal. Vista Golf is a new game that you can add to your list or actually start playing. But be prepared for both a fun and frustrating time as it is one of those games that’s easy in the beginning and then gets frustratingly difficult as you go on.

Vista Golf says it’s a “simple but elegant” game and that they tried to recreate the mini golf game in its purest form for your smartphone. The game has two modes that you can choose from, depending on your mood. Competitive Mode lets you play for “high stakes’ as you try to prove you’re the best across the 18-hole courses. At the end of each week, they get to crown three leaders and if you win, you get…bragging rights.

But if you want a more chill way of playing, just choose the Infinite Mode. You don’t need to compete with anyone but just play mini golf at your own pace in their “slightly-larger-than-regulation-size” course that may seem endless (and actually is). The good news is that every week, three new courses will be introduced, in case you’ve finished them all. And the game has a simple drag-and-drop control, so it’s easy to learn how to play. How to master it is another matter altogether.

You can download Vista Golf from the Google Play Store for free. While there are no in-app purchases, the game does have ads.