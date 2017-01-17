If you’ve been living a Vine video sharing life the past few years, then today is a sad day for you as Twitter essentially has shut down the app, disabling sharing, commenting, and liking. You will still be able to view your old feed and profile and even download your videos, but that is basically all you can do now. This doesn’t meant the Vine brand is totally dead as they have actually rebranded it into a Vine Camera app once you update it through its Google Play page.

If you’re on the lookout for a new video camera app, then Vine Camera may be something you can try out. You can use both the main and front-facing camera to take the videos, but now you can also use the existing videos on your smartphone and import them to the app to edit. You then have the usual editing tools that you can find when you tap the scissors. There is also a second layer of tools where you can find the grid and level tools, front and rear focus lock, ghost mode, and torch.

However, some of the popular Vine editing tools like Soundboard, Snap-to-Beat, or Featured Track soundtracking tools. Too bad, as that could have made them stand out from other video editing apps. After you’ve finished shooting or editing your video, you will be asked to save to your camera roll or to post it on Twitter. You can even add a caption or change your Twitter account.

The Vine Camera app will appear if you update your old app on the Google Play page. You can still retain it by not updating, but eventually they will be shutting it down for good.

