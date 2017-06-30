Messaging apps are going all out to convince you to stick with them and also to not leave their app to do something else. We’re seeing bots and chat extensions left and right so that you can continue your conversations and not have to switch to another app to do other things. Viber has recently introduced Chat Extensions and tied up with some of the most popular brands like YouTube, Spotify, etc. Now they’ve made it easier for users to be able to find and use these extensions.

Once your Viber app is already updated, you will see a new chat, or rather search with some star-like things next to the camera. So if you type something like Ed Sheeran Shape of You and then tap on the icon, it will show you options of chat extensions where you will be able to see media related to it, like videos or GIFs, or images. You can also switch between chat extensions and once you’ve chosen one, type in what you’re looking for.

This means you will be able to watch YouTube videos within your chat and you can even continue watching even when you leave a particular conversation. You can also access Spotify and share a song or playlist, or look for trending news on ViCE, book a vacation with Booking.com, share pictures from Getty Images, and find and share GIFs from Giphy. You can also create your own images and GIFs with the Guggy chat extension.

To be able to enjoy the new look and UI of the Chat Extensions, update your Viber app to the latest version.

SOURCE: Viber