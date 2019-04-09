If you go out of your country a lot of times or you just go back and forth between two countries, then having a local number is convenient and eventually less expensive. But Viber is going to offer its users an even more convenient option by introducing the Viber Local Number service that can give you great value inbound calls. This is not just better for you but is also good for those who will be trying to text and call you during that period, wherever you are.

If you didn’t know it yet, Viber lets you make free calls and send free messages to other Viber users. But if you need to make calls to non-Viber phones like landlines (yes, people still use them), you can also use the Viber Out service, although it’s not free. Now they’re adding Viber Local Number so you can get a locally based virtual landline or mobile number to make it easier for people to call you at their local rate.

Open your Viber app, go to the Settings and then tap on Viber Local Number. If you don’t see it yet then maybe the update hasn’t rolled out to you just yet so you’ll have to wait. Choose the country and the local area code that you want the number to be based in. Then you’ll have to pick a subscription for your number because unfortunately, this service isn’t free.

After confirming everything, people can reach you now on this number by dialing it like any other local number. But of course you’ll receive the call on your Viber app as well as regular text messages there if applicable. You’ll need to have an active internet connection, whether it’s network or WiFi, to be able to receive these calls though.

The Viber Local Number subscription starts at just $1.99 per month for the first 10,000 users who will avail of it. They did not say though how much it will cost after the first 10,000 have already signed up. You can also buy a local number subscription in multiple countries, in case you travel often to more than just one.

SOURCE: Viber