It was only last Friday when we mentioned that Viber was working on secret chats that can self-destruct. The same updated app is said to disallow screenshots soon. The good news is finally here as Viber formally announced Secret Chats. This new feature makes that instant messaging app more secure than ever because of the added security measure and advanced privacy elements to conversations.

As we noted earlier, Secret Chats allows any user to go under the radar by deleting messages part of a convesation after a period of time. This is added encryption so Viber messages can’t be seen especially if you prefer not to keep a record of them. Apart from the self-destructing messages, the app can also prevent screenshots from being captured should someone attempts to record your conversation. That is one ingenious idea because you are able to protect your privacy.

Viber’s regular end-to-end encryption is still available. Your messages are protected and removed eventually once the secret chat is enabled. Feel free to start secret conversations and be assured your secrets are safe from prying eyes and the gossips.

Conversations can’t also be forwarded. There is no way other people can share what you’ve just written expect maybe take a photo of the screen.

