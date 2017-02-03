They may be a little late to the party already as a lot of messaging apps have already introduced something similar, but at least they’re actually finally joining the fray. Viber has started rolling out an update bringing the act of messages that will self-destruct after a given time. The feature is called Secret Messages and will soon be available for all users globally. It should make conversations even more interesting and maybe even fun, and should prevent disagreements in case someone doesn’t like the idea of the shared picture or video.

If what you will be sending, whether it’s a photo, or a video, is something that needs to be seen just once instead of digitally immortalized on your smartphone, then Secret Message will be your new best friend. Take a photo or video or choose an existing one from your gallery. Set a time-limit, which can be anything from 1 second, 3 seconds, 7 seconds or 10 seconds. There’s also a no time-limit option but it basically defeats the purpose of this discussion.

The timer starts once the recipient opens the message. It will be visible only for the time the sender has set or if it’s a video, for the duration of the clip. It will then disappear without any trace, and the only “evidence” that there was a message is an indicator that there was a message sent on the sender’s end. No worries on the rest of your conversation as it will still be there of course.

The update has already started rolling out so if you’re excited to start sending out these secret messages, check the Google Play page if the update is there already. The changelog also says that you can now clear your whole chat history if you want to, and also take 30-second instant video messages by tapping and holding down the instant video icon.

SOURCE: Viber