Viber wants you to use it more than just for private one-on-one messages (although it’s still that of course) but even more so for group conversations. This is evidenced by features that they keep introducing to make chatting in groups easier and more convenient. The latest update to the messaging app owned by Rakuten (in case you didn’t know) brings the ability to pin messages in group chats, reply to specific messages in that group chat, and broadcast messages to multiple users (but privately).

If you’re the admin of a group on Viber, you can now pin a message to the top of the group if you want everyone to read and not miss that important announcement. You will see the pinned message no matter how many ongoing messages are posted, and you can identify it because they will be displayed in a purple banner at the top of the screen. Admins can pin it by long-tapping the message and then choosing “Pin” and only another admin will be able to remove or replace it. You can use it for announcements, discussion prompts, reminders, etc.

One of the problems in active and long group discussions is that you sometimes have trouble following threads. You can now reply to specific messages without losing the thread and also giving context to your reply. Just long press the message and choose reply so it’s clear which message you’re reacting to or which person you’re talking to. Now if only they have an @ reply function too so you can tag people! Hopefully, that will come soon.

Lastly, the Viber update now has a broadcast function which will let you send the same message to multiple users without having to create a group. Just create a broadcast list, send a message and they will receive it in a private message just like your other chats with that person. But they need to have your number saved in their address book to be able to receive broadcast messages. Update your Viber to the latest version to enjoy these features.

SOURCE: Viber