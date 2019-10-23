While we’re waiting for November 12 with bated breath (well, probably not literally) for the official launch of Disney +, we have good news for Verizon subscribers. It looks like you’ll be able to experience all that the video streaming service has to offer for free, at least for the next 12 months. The carrier says they’re the exclusive wireless carrier that will be offering it for free for 12 months for all eligible subscribers and they will be able to activate it at launch.

If you’ve been living under a rock and you don’t know what Disney+ is, it’s the company’s attempt to make all other streaming services quake in their boots. It will be the dedicated streaming service for all their properties including movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and others. They will also be releasing more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries in their first year alone.

All new and existing Verizon 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers will be eligible to get their 12 months of free Disney+ membership. They will also be offering it to new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers. When the 12 months is over and you’re already hooked on all your favorite shows and you keep wanting to continue your regular Friday Disney movie nights, then you’ll have to pay $6.99/month after that.

There is also a $12.99 bundle which will include Disney+, ESPN+, and an ad-supported Hulu but this is not included in Verizon’s offer. You only get the Disney+ one for free. You’ll be able to watch your movies and TV shows on devices like gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Supported devices include Roku, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iOS devices and Android smartphones and tablets.

For now, the page just asks you to leave your email address so you can be updated but Verizon says you will be able to sign up and activate their Disney+ subscription on launch day which is November 12. We’ll know more news about Disney+ over the next few days.